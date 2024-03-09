Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede gets death threats from Pak

Actress Kranti Redkar Wankhede, who is also the wife of former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has allegedly received death threats and obscene messages coming from Pakistani numbers, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: File image of actress Kranti Redkar Wankhede. Photograph: PTI Photo

The actress, in a post on social media platform X informed that she has been receiving death threats since last year.

"@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @mumbaipolice, I have been receiving death threats on my mobile number from various Pakistani numbers and a number from the UK. I just wanted to bring it to your kind notice. This has been happening since last one year. The police have been regularly informed," Kranti Redkar Wankhede posted on X.

The police said that Kranti Redkar has lodged a complaint with Goregaon police station.

"Actress Kranti Redkar wife of former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede received death threats, and obscene messages coming from Pakistani numbers, Sameer Wankhede's wife has lodged her complaint at Goregaon Police Station," police said.

Further investigation is underway.

The Bombay high court on Friday extended the relief from arrest given to Sameer Wankhede till March 27 in connection with a money laundering case.

The court has adjourned the matter till March 27.

Last year, the CBI booked Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore, adding that Wankhade's assets were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.