News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sameer Wankhede claims he and wife getting death threats

Sameer Wankhede claims he and wife getting death threats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 22, 2023 14:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau chief Sameer Wankhede, accused in a cruise 'drug bust' bribery case, on Monday claimed he and his wife have been receiving death threats for the last few days.

IMAGE: Former zonal director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede being escorted outside the Bombay high court in Mumbai on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Wankhede said he will write to the Mumbai police commissioner in this connection and seek protection.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the alleged Rs 25 crore bribe demand from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case, booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer claimed that for the last four days, he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving death threats and also abusive messages on social media platforms, he said.

 

Wankhede said he will write a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner in this connection and request for special protection.

He was questioned by CBI officials in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.

The FIR against Wankhede and four others was based on a report of then Deputy Director of the NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a Special Enquiry Team.

Wankhede last week said the FIR was registered against him only because he had lodged a complaint against Singh with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

He alleged that Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry as he belongs to a backward community.

The IRS officer had also approached the Bombay high court seeking quashing of the CBI's FIR against him.

The HC on Monday extended Wankhede's interim protection from any coercive action, such as arrest, till June 8.

Last Friday, the HC had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation not to take any coercive against the Indian Revenue Service officer till May 22.

A vacation bench of justices Abhay Ahuja and M M Sathaye on Monday extended Wankhede's interim protection from any coercive action, such as arrest, while hearing his plea seeking quashing of the CBI's FIR against him.

The bench also directed Wankhede to give an undertaking that he will not talk to the media about the case, appear before the CBI as and when called, and not tamper with evidence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Satyamev Jayate, says Wankhede after 5-hr grilling
Satyamev Jayate, says Wankhede after 5-hr grilling
Report points to Wankhede's Rolex watch, properties
Report points to Wankhede's Rolex watch, properties
Punished for...: Sameer Wankhede of Aryan Khan case
Punished for...: Sameer Wankhede of Aryan Khan case
Can You Send Email With An Attachment?
Can You Send Email With An Attachment?
Bhumi's Sunday Is 'Really Really Special'
Bhumi's Sunday Is 'Really Really Special'
Go First's voluntary insolvency proceedings get nod
Go First's voluntary insolvency proceedings get nod
NCP leader Jayant Patil appears before ED amid protest
NCP leader Jayant Patil appears before ED amid protest
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede

Have highest regard for you: SRK to Sameer Wankhede

'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'

'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances