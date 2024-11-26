Sambhal violence: Focus shifts to Turk-Pathan rivalry

The communal violence in Sambhal that claimed four lives and left over 20 people injured has now sparked a debate over a purported rivalry between the Turk and Pathan communities, with political and administrative figures weighing in on the cause of the unrest.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Agarwal attributed the violence to 'the politics of supremacy' between the two groups.

Posting on X on Monday, Agarwal said, "The arson and violence in Sambhal is the result of the politics of supremacy. The Turk-Pathan dispute not only disrupted the peace but also raised questions about the safety of common people. The promptness of the UP police is commendable."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Agarwal reiterated his claim that the violence was 'pre-meditated' and stemmed from a rivalry between groups led by Sambhal MP Zia ur Rehman Barq, a Turk community leader, and Sohail Iqbal, son of MLA Nawab Iqbal Mehmood, representing the Pathan community.

The unrest began over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, following a petition that claimed the site was originally a Harihar temple. Protesters clashed with police, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and widespread violence.

Sambhal's Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi said the police have registered multiple FIRs, naming 2,750 individuals, including Barq and Sohail Iqbal, for allegedly instigating the violence.

While minister Agarwal linked the clashes to a deep-rooted rivalry, local historians and political observers have offered differing perspectives.

Prof Manvendra Kumar Pundhir of Aligarh Muslim University dismissed the notion that the unrest stemmed from a historic Turk-Afghan rivalry.

"This theory is completely far-fetched and without any historical evidence," he said, adding that the medieval-era rivalry between Central Asian invaders and Afghans does not hold relevance in modern times.

Instead, Pundhir emphasised adherence to constitutional principles, stating, "Everything should be decided based on the country's Constitution and the Places of Worship Act, 1992. If we continue to rake up such issues, it will lead to chaos."

The rivalry between the Barq and Mehmood families has long been a feature of Sambhal's political landscape. Both families, associated with the Samajwadi Party, have often competed against each other, leading to tensions.

However, SP's district president Asgar Ali Ansari dismissed any claims of discord between the two leaders, asserting, "These allegations are baseless. Both leaders have supported each other in elections."

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya noted that the violence escalated with the sudden arrival of people from surrounding areas in '5 to 10 km'.

Police are investigating whether this was coordinated as part of a larger conspiracy.

SP Vishnoi refrained from confirming if the political rivalry directly caused the violence, saying that the matter remains under investigation.

Amid simmering political tension over the violence, local authorities have prohibited entry of 'outsiders' in the district till November 30.

SP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey said a delegation of SP was to go to Sambhal on Tuesday but it has deferred the trip after assurance by state police chief Prashant Kumar of a fair probe into the entire episode.

Separately, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI that his party delegation would visit the strife-torn Sambhal on Wednesday to assess ground situation.

"I will lead the delegation which will comprise human rights workers, legal experts and Congress cadre to meet the victims' families," Rai said.

Meanwhile, as Sambhal moved towards normalcy after violence, Haji Ehtesham, a Peace Committee member and leader of the All India Traders' Association, claimed the violence was instigated by outsiders, and what happened was deeply unfortunate.

"We must move on and restore peace," he said, appealing for calm.

Principal Shiv Shankar Sharma of Saraswati Shishu Mandir noted that such incidents disturb the environment.

"The survey was being conducted as per government orders, there shouldn't have been any issue. However, the people of Sambhal will rebuild communal harmony and work together again," Sharma said.

Deepak Kumar, a trader, said Sambhal has always been a peaceful place.

"I don't understand what happened that day to cause such unrest," he said.

Seema Arya, president of the Women's Upliftment Committee, said, "The Muslim community should understand that the survey was conducted under court orders, and such extreme reactions were unnecessary."

Chanchal Verma, BJP ward 18 councillor, said the poor have suffered the most due to this conflict.