News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Schools, shops reopen in violence-hit Sambhal, but no internet

Schools, shops reopen in violence-hit Sambhal, but no internet

Source: PTI
November 26, 2024 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, life in Sambhal was gradually returning to normal on Tuesday with schools reopening and several shops selling daily essentials resuming operations. Internet services, however, remain suspended.

IMAGE: Police and paramilitary personnel stand guard at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police and administration officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation, with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

 

Although the situation in most parts of the district appeared calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid remained deserted.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the mosque was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday, a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work. They then clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles and pelted stones.

According to official figures, four people have died because of the violence, which has left around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured.

While a magisterial probe into the violence is ongoing, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had said on Monday that the situation was under control and emphasised that "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unrest".

He had added that the police were analysing drone footage, CCTV camera recordings, and mobile videos to identify the suspects and apprehend them.

The police have arrested 25 people so far and registered seven FIRs, naming the Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, and Sohail Iqbal -- son of the party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood -- and 2,750 unidentified individuals as accused.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya had said on Monday that the survey was conducted under court orders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Violence erupts during mosque survey in UP; 3 killed
Violence erupts during mosque survey in UP; 3 killed
Violence in UP town over construction on 'waqf land'
Violence in UP town over construction on 'waqf land'
The Messages From The Bahraich Riots
The Messages From The Bahraich Riots
No fresh investment in Adani, says France's Total
No fresh investment in Adani, says France's Total
Shinde resigns as Maha CM amid suspense on successor
Shinde resigns as Maha CM amid suspense on successor
Is This Kriti, Manushi's Fave New Trend?
Is This Kriti, Manushi's Fave New Trend?
Gambhir flies home, set to miss warm-up tie
Gambhir flies home, set to miss warm-up tie
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
SP MP, MLA's son booked over Sambhal violence
SP MP, MLA's son booked over Sambhal violence
Outsiders barred after 4 killed in Sambhal violence
Outsiders barred after 4 killed in Sambhal violence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances