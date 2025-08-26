HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No place in...: Sai Baba idol removed from UP temple, immersed in Ganga

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 26, 2025 19:40 IST

A Sai Baba idol at a Shiv temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was removed early Tuesday morning and ceremonially immersed in the Ganga, temple authorities said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A Ganesh idol will be installed at the temple on Ganesh Chaturthi, they said.

The decision was taken last week by the temple committee and devotees, citing that Sai Baba "has no place in Hindu scriptures or tradition".

 

The temple priest, Acharya Pandit Avneesh Shastri, said, "Sai Baba's idol has been completely removed. There is no mention of him in our scriptures, Vedas or texts.

"Worship of any fakir or individual should be restricted to private spaces, not temples. Even great saints and philosophers like Adi Shankaracharya or Tulsidas don't have idols in temples, so why should Sai Baba? He was installed here in 2011, and after 14 years, we decided on immersion with the committee's approval."

Temple devotees supported the move, saying the idol was neither worshipped nor maintained in recent years.

Neeraj Kumar Gupta, a local devotee, said, "Sai Baba has no place in our religion or scriptures. Hardly anyone worshipped him here. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh's idol will be installed in his place."

Another devotee, Jagdev Kumar Gupta, said, "The idol was not being worshipped for years. We decided to immerse it respectfully in the Ganga."

Hindu Mahasabha's Sambhal city president, Kamlakant Tiwari, said, "The idol was removed with everyone's consent. There was no opposition or controversy."

The temple, built in 1992, saw the installation of the Sai Baba idol in July 2011. Local devotees and temple management said the decision was unanimous and carried out without incident

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
