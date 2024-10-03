News
Hindu outfit chief detained for removal of Sai Baba statues from temples

Hindu outfit chief detained for removal of Sai Baba statues from temples

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2024 12:44 IST
The head of a local outfit, which was running a campaign for removal of statues of Sai Baba from temples in Varanasi, has been detained for breach of peace, police said on Thursday.

Photograph: Courtesy Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi on Facebook

Ajay Sharma, the chief of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, was detained on Wednesday night after his outfit removed Sai Baba statues from many temples in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gaurav Banswal said Sharma has been detained on charges of breach of peace on Wednesday night and his family has been informed.

 

Sharma had on Wednesday said they have removed Sai Baba's idol from 14 temples so far, including the idol of Sai Baba at the Bada Ganesh temple in Lohatia.

Sai Baba's idol will be removed from 50 more temples, he had said.

A number of devotees of Sai Baba have objected to the move and expressed concern over the security of his temples.

A meeting of managers of Sai Baba temples was also held here on Wednesday in which it was decided to approach the police commissioner against those trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

Sharma had said that only the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should take place in Kashi (Varanasi).

On its website, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, states that Sai Baba is revered as one of the greatest saints ever seen in India, endowed with unprecedented powers, and is worshipped as a God incarnate. (SAI meaning Sakshaat Ishwar) (God the absolute).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
