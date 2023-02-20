Sahil Gehlot had plans to show Nikki's murder as accident

Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav and keeping her body in a refrigerator, had plans to push her out of his car and pass it off as an accident, sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav. Photograph: ANI

When his plan could not succeed, he strangulated her inside the car at Nigambodh Ghat parking in Delhi, they said.

Gehlot allegedly killed Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, Valentine's Day, four days after the crime.

The police have so far arrested Gehlot, his father and four others -- two cousins and two friends -- in connection with the case. The police claimed that they had planned to get rid of Yadav so that Gehlot could marry a second time to a woman of the family's choosing.

Gehlot's police remand will end on Monday and he will be produced in court.

Sources also said that Gehlot's father knew about Yadav's murder and supported his son. He had no qualms in admitting his role in the murder and told police that they had to somehow get kid of Yadav.

They said one of the cousins of Gehlot arrested in the case is a policeman and an FIR under IPC section 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against him at the Kanjhawala police station in a separate incident.