News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sahil Gehlot had plans to show Nikki's murder as accident

Sahil Gehlot had plans to show Nikki's murder as accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 20, 2023 16:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav and keeping her body in a refrigerator, had plans to push her out of his car and pass it off as an accident, sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav. Photograph: ANI

When his plan could not succeed, he strangulated her inside the car at Nigambodh Ghat parking in Delhi, they said.

Gehlot allegedly killed Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, Valentine's Day, four days after the crime.

 

The police have so far arrested Gehlot, his father and four others -- two cousins and two friends -- in connection with the case. The police claimed that they had planned to get rid of Yadav so that Gehlot could marry a second time to a woman of the family's choosing.

Gehlot's police remand will end on Monday and he will be produced in court.

Sources also said that Gehlot's father knew about Yadav's murder and supported his son. He had no qualms in admitting his role in the murder and told police that they had to somehow get kid of Yadav.

They said one of the cousins of Gehlot arrested in the case is a policeman and an FIR under IPC section 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against him at the Kanjhawala police station in a separate incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sahil held party before killing Nikki, claims police
Sahil held party before killing Nikki, claims police
Culprit should be hanged: Nikki Yadav's father
Culprit should be hanged: Nikki Yadav's father
Police find CCTV footage of dhabha murder victim
Police find CCTV footage of dhabha murder victim
Does Ayushi Gupta Ever Go Out Of Style?
Does Ayushi Gupta Ever Go Out Of Style?
Why Shah Rukh Needed Action To...
Why Shah Rukh Needed Action To...
Modi will disappear from Rajasthan after polls: Pilot
Modi will disappear from Rajasthan after polls: Pilot
Sanjay Raut booked for statement against Eknath Shinde
Sanjay Raut booked for statement against Eknath Shinde
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nikki Yadav died due to strangulation: Police

Nikki Yadav died due to strangulation: Police

Man kills wife, stuffs body in fridge; marries same day

Man kills wife, stuffs body in fridge; marries same day

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances