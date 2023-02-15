News
Delhi man kills wife, stuffs body in dhaba's fridge; marries same day

Delhi man kills wife, stuffs body in dhaba's fridge; marries same day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 15, 2023 12:56 IST
Residents of Mitraon village were in shock on Tuesday after police recovered a woman's body from a refrigerator at an eatery in the southwest Delhi area.

IMAGE: Accused Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered Nikki Yadav in this car and transported her body to his dhaba, say police. Photograph: ANI

Locals said they came to know about the murder only after police reached the village on Tuesday morning looking for Sahil Gehlot who allegedly killed his girlfriend and stuffed the body in a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery).

The dhaba was around 700 metres from the house of the accused.

One of the residents of the village said the accused got married on February 10.

"I came to the dhaba after seeing police and media persons. We got to know about the incident Tuesday morning. We have not seen any fridge where the body was stuffed. The accused got married on Friday. He opened the dhaba recently and a servant was also hired to help run the business," said a local seeking anonymity.

 

There was an uneasy calm in the village. The dhaba from where the body was recovered is situated on road, which is going towards Kair area from Mitraon village.

Another person aged 24 years who also did not wish to be named, said that till Tuesday morning, nobody was aware about the incident.

"Sahil got married on Friday and several people participated in the function. We got to know about the incident on Tuesday morning when police reached here searching for him. The woman was living in Bindapur area that's what I heard," he said.

Gehlot allegedly strangled his girlfriend, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman the same day. He has been arrested.

The incident came to light on Valentine's Day and it was on the instance of the accused that the 23-year-old woman's body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator.

Police said the accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav that his marriage was fixed with another woman. When Nikki came to know about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused which led to her murder, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Mother, son kill father; store 10 body parts in fridge
Shraddha's murder: Friends suspect 'big conspiracy'
Aaftab dated while hiding Shraddha's body in his flat
Rolls-Royce Offers To Co-Create Fighter Engine
Meet Bollywood's Favourite Matchmaker
In which case did you fear arrest, Sena asks Fadnavis
SC to hear Cong leader's PIL for Adani probe on Friday
