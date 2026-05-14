Saffron shawls not allowed in schools under new order, clarifies Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that while existing religious attire like hijab and turbans are permitted in schools, saffron shawls are banned to maintain order and prevent controversy.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: @siddaramaiah X/ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah bans saffron shawls in educational institutions.

Existing religious attire practices like hijab and turbans are permitted in Karnataka schools.

The Karnataka government order allows students to wear religious symbols already in practice.

New religious practices will not be introduced in Karnataka schools, only existing ones are allowed.

Siddaramaiah criticises NEET exam conduct, advocating for students' welfare.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday clarified that saffron shawls would not be allowed in educational institutions under the state government's order on religious symbols, while practices already in existence such as hijab, turbans, rudraksha beads and sacred threads (janeu) would continue to be permitted.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister clarified that those religious attire which are in practice will be allowed.

Karnataka Government's Order on Religious Attire

The Karnataka government on Wednesday passed an order allowing students to wear hijab, sacred thread, Shivadhara, Rudraksha in schools.

The order scrapped the Bharatiya Janata Party government's 2022 order, banning Hijab in government schools following the Hijab versus saffron shawl controversy.

The opposition flayed the move and termed it 'appeasement politics'.

A section of Hindu right wing organisations even threatened to wear saffron shawls in the schools.

Now the Chief Minister has clarified that saffron shawls will not be permitted.

Clarification on Permitted Religious Symbols

"Saffron shawls are not allowed. Those shawls cannot be worn. Turbans, sacred thread, Shiva dhara, rudraksha, and hijab can also be worn," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

"See, it is not just the hijab. People can also wear sacred threads, Shivadhara rudraksha beads - everyone can wear things according to their beliefs. This is allowed up to Class 12, whether it is high school, college or primary school. It applies to all."

Asked whether saffron turbans representing saffron identity would be permitted, the Chief Minister said only practices already in existence would be allowed and no new practices could be introduced.

"When we say turbans, we mean practices that already exist. Nothing new can be introduced. Only those practices and beliefs that already exist till now are allowed," he said.

Siddaramaiah on Other Issues

Responding to questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi reducing his convoy to conserve diesel, Siddaramaiah said such measures would only have a temporary effect.

"What the Prime Minister has said is not the right step. Instead, it would be better to speak with other countries and bring awareness and consciousness among them," he said.

Replying to questions on the controversy surrounding the NEET examination, Siddaramaiah criticised the conduct of the exam and said students should not suffer because of lapses in the system. "Look, we conducted CET, and they introduced NEET. If they fail to conduct it properly, what will happen to the students who studied hard and wrote the exam? What about their future?" he asked.