Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP flays Siddaramaiah's decision

Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP flays Siddaramaiah's decision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 23, 2023 10:17 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the restrictions on wearing hijab (head scarf) in educational institutions in the state will be lifted from December 23 and observed that choice of dress and food is personal.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (left) meets suspended Congress MP Hibi Eden (right) during the protest by suspended opposition MPs at Makar Dwar in Parliament House, in New Delhi, December 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the inauguration of three police stations in Nanjangud in Mysuru district, the chief minister said no one should indulge in vote bank politics.

 

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Siddaramaiah said, "They say Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas (Cooperation of all, Development of all) but sidelining those wearing caps, burqa and sporting beard. Is this what they mean?"

When someone in the crowd asked about restrictions on wearing hijab, the CM said, "No (restrictions). You can wear hijab. I have instructed (the officials) that there will be no restriction from tomorrow (Saturday) onwards. You can wear and eat whatever you want. It's up to you."

"... your choices are yours and my choices are mine. it's that simple," Siddaramaiah said amid the cheering crowd.

"I wear dhoti and kurta, and you wear pants and shirt. It's your choice. What's wrong with this?" he asked.

Affirming that the Congress party does not indulge in politics for votes, the chief minister said, "Congress government came to power to protect the rights of the poor, backward classes, Dalits and minorities. There is no question of compromising on this."

Referring to the five guarantees of the government in Karnataka, he said the benefits are available to people irrespective of their caste, religion and even "political ideology".

"Even the BJP supporters are availing the benefits and travelling in the bus free of cost. We never discriminate," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP strongly reacted to Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.

"CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the Hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces," the Shikaripura MLA said.

"By allowing religious attire in educational institutions Siddaramaiah government is promoting dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment," he said.

The BJP state chief said it was crucial to prioritise education over divisive practices and foster an environment where students can focus on academics without the influence of religious practices.

Hijab was banned in educational institutions in the state during the BJP regime in 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
