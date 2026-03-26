Pilot Claims Vijayan and Modi Follow Similar Political Approaches

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot accuses Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of aligning with Narendra Modi's BJP, alleging a hidden deal and similar political tactics that undermine the opposition.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sachin Pilot alleges that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Narendra Modi share similar political strategies and publicity methods.

Pilot claims CPI(M) leaders are attacking Congress leaders to appease PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting a hidden alliance.

He highlights the lack of central agency action against CPI(M) leaders despite corruption allegations, contrasting it with the scrutiny of Congress leaders.

Pilot questions why the BJP, which aims for a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', hasn't called for a 'CPI(M)-mukt Kerala', further fueling the collusion claims.

He criticises the Kerala government's financial management, stating that most of the state's funds are used for interest and loan repayments.

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi follow similar political approaches, alleging that both are "not different, but one".

Pilot also claimed that the attacks by CPI(M) leaders on Congress leaders are aimed at pleasing PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged a "deal" between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala.

In reply, Vijayan slammed Gandhi, claiming that he lacks even the political awareness of a local leader.

Speaking at a press conference in Kochi, Pilot alleged that while CM Vijayan does not criticise the BJP, he is repeatedly targeting opposition leaders, including Gandhi.

"The CPI(M) has nothing to say against the Centre's petroleum and foreign policies. Even on the LPG shortage issue, the chief minister is hesitant to criticise the Centre. Modi and Vijayan are not different, they are one," Pilot alleged.

He also said there are similarities even in publicity methods, pointing out that just as the Prime Minister uses only his own image in posters, the CM does the same.

Pilot claimed that people who voted for Vijayan in the last two terms are now disappointed.

He alleged that 95 per cent of Kerala's funds are being used for interest payments and loan repayments, and that the state government has failed to attract any major industry over the past ten years.

He said that if the UDF comes to power, it will implement its five guarantees swiftly, adding that the chief minister would be decided through consultation among MLAs and the party leadership.

Allegations of a BJP-CPI(M) Deal

Questioning the BJP, he asked whether the Centre has ever frozen CPI(M)'s bank accounts or taken action against its leaders.

He alleged that while central agencies such as the ED and Income Tax Department have questioned Congress leaders, they have not even questioned CPI(M) leaders facing serious allegations.

"This is the biggest example of a BJP-CPI(M) deal. The BJP is protecting corrupt CPI(M) leaders," he alleged.

Pilot also asked why the BJP, which has declared a "Congress-mukt Bharat", has not called for a "CPI(M)-mukt Kerala".

He further said that the Election Commission's explanation regarding a letter issued to political parties carrying the seal of Kerala BJP unit was not satisfactory and had raised more doubts.

The Election Commission had said it was "purely a clerical error" and had been "rectified immediately."

Congress MP Hibi Eden also attended the press conference.