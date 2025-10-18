Sabarimala gold missing case: SIT searches home of prime accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple searched the residence of prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

IMAGE: Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, being brought to the Crime Branch office, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

SIT officials led by investigation officer S Sasidharan reached Potty's house at Pulimath around 3 pm and conducted the search.

According to sources, the team was looking for documents and digital devices belonging to Potty as part of the ongoing investigation.

Potty, who was earlier sent to the custody of SIT by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ranni, is currently being interrogated at the Crime Branch office here.

The SIT told the court on Friday that Potty needed to be questioned further to trace the missing gold, collect other evidence, and identify other accused persons in the case.

The team also informed the court that Potty would be taken to other states for evidence collection.

The SIT, formed following a directive from the Kerala High Court, is investigating two cases -- one related to the gold loss from the gold-cladded copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols, and another concerning the gold missing from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

The high court had noted that the weight of the Dwarapalaka plates had reduced after they were handed over to Potty for electroplating in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ranni police in Pathanamthitta registered a case against a BJP worker who hurled a sandal at Potty while he was being escorted out of the court on Friday.

Police said a case has been filed against BJP party worker Sinu S Panicker under Section 131 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (assault or use of criminal force without grave provocation) and Section 118(a) of the Kerala Police Act (intimidation, defamation, or insult).

The offence is bailable, and Panicker will be arrested after the probe, police said.