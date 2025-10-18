HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Burnt voter records found near former BJP MLA's home

Burnt voter records found near former BJP MLA's home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 18, 2025 18:01 IST

x

Heaps of burnt voter records were found near former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Subhash Guttedar's residence in Kalaburagi district on Saturday as the SIT intensified its probe into alleged 'vote theft' in the Aland assembly segment during the 2023 assembly elections.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Guttedar said there was nothing suspicious about the burnt voter records, blaming his housekeeping staff.

"As part of the cleanliness drive ahead of the festival, our staff threw it outside and burnt it. If we had some malicious intention, then we would have preferred burning it away from our house. Why would anyone do it in front of the house? There were no ulterior motives behind it," he told reporters in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

 

The SIT had on Friday raided several locations linked to Guttedar, his sons, and a chartered accountant, sources said.

The SIT was formed after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale 'vote theft'.

To support his claim, he cited the Aland constituency during the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections.

The Congress has alleged that fraudulent phone calls were made on behalf of some genuine voters to delete 'Congress voters' from the rolls.

Congress leaders claimed that the timely detection of the fraud led to the victory of their candidate B R Patil, and the defeat of the BJP candidate, Subhash Guttedar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

No SIT probe into Rahul's Bengaluru vote chori charge: SC
No SIT probe into Rahul's Bengaluru vote chori charge: SC
Wake up at 4 am, eliminate 2 votes: Rahul's dig at EC
Wake up at 4 am, eliminate 2 votes: Rahul's dig at EC
RaGa's Charges Vs ECI Rebuttal: Who's Right?
RaGa's Charges Vs ECI Rebuttal: Who's Right?
Ex-CEC calls EC's response to Rahul 'objectionable'
Ex-CEC calls EC's response to Rahul 'objectionable'
K'taka: RSS publicity material removed, BJP cries foul
K'taka: RSS publicity material removed, BJP cries foul

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

This Diwali Sweet Costs Rs 1 11 Lakh A Kilo6:08

This Diwali Sweet Costs Rs 1 11 Lakh A Kilo

Manisha Rani Wreaks Havoc with Her Stunning Look at Diwali Bash!1:00

Manisha Rani Wreaks Havoc with Her Stunning Look at...

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Families Come Together For Diwali Event1:35

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Families Come Together For Diwali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO