Russian prepares major attack on Kyiv; seizes nuclear plant

Latest satellite images issued by United States company Maxar revealed that Russian forces are getting ready for a massive offensive in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian military are seen near a tank, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, near Kyiv. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

Meanwhile, Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said that Russians have asked the staff at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to follow the orders of the Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's media outlet in a tweet on Saturday said, 'Russia brings 11 engineers to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom, said that Russian occupiers told the plant's staff that they must follow the orders of the Russian state atomis energy corporation Rosatom.'

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in southern Ukraine, has reported a fire on its territory on March 4.

Referring to satellite images issued by Maxar, The Kyiv Independent also reported heightened Russia's activity, including armoured units and towed artillery, close to the Hostomel Airfield, a strategic location near Kyiv.

Russia keeps throwing more military power west and east of Kyiv, in a bid to possibly surround and penetrate the city, the Ukraine's media outlet said.

British Defence Ministry, in its Friday intelligence update, said, 'Russia is likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days.'

'This will probably include operations against the capital, Kyiv,' it added.

Experts believe that the city, without short notice, must be ready to brace itself for an offensive and for a hard defence in retaliation.