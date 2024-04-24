News
Russia to deliver 2 more S-400 missile system regiments to India next year

Russia to deliver 2 more S-400 missile system regiments to India next year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 24, 2024 01:56 IST
India is set to receive the remaining two regiments of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems from Russia by next year under a new timeline that was firmed up following some delays in the supplies in view of the war in Ukraine, authoritative sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A vioew of the S-400 air defence missile systems. Photograph: Reuters

Russia has already supplied three units of the long-range missile systems to India under a $5.5 billion deal.

 

India is also expected to take delivery of warship Tushil, the first of the two Russian-built frigates, in September, the sources said.

The second warship Tamal will be supplied by Russia in January, they said.

According to the original timeline, the ships were to be delivered by 2022, they said, attributing the delays in the delivery to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russia is supplying the stealth frigates under a four-frigates deal firmed up in 2018. The remaining two ships are being made in India.

On S-400 missile systems, the sources said the deliveries will be completed by next year.

India is procuring the missile systems as part of efforts to bolster its air power capabilities primarily to deal with security challenges emanating from China.

In October 2018, India signed the USD 5.5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The CAATSA, which was brought in 2017, provides for punitive actions against any country engaged in transactions with the Russian defence and intelligence sectors.

Russia started delivery of the first regiment of the missile systems in December 2021 and it has been deployed to cover parts of the border with China in the northern sector as well as the frontier with Pakistan.

The deliveries were to be completed by 2024.

"There were some delays in delivery of S-400 missiles due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A new timeline has been firmed for the supplies," said a source.

Unlike many other leading powers, India has not yet directly criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
