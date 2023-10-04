News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine war delayed S-400 missile supplies, may get system in 1 year: IAF chief

Ukraine war delayed S-400 missile supplies, may get system in 1 year: IAF chief

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 04, 2023 00:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The supply of two squadrons of the S-400 air defence missile system from Russia has been hindered due to the Russia-Ukraine war but it is now expected to be completed in the next year.

IMAGE: The S-400 air defence missile systems. Photograph: Reuters

"Our contract was for five systems and three have been delivered. There is a hindrance in delivery due to the Russia-Ukraine war and we are sure that in the next one year, we will be getting the remaining systems. We are also using the Indigenous Project Kusha for indigenous long-range air defence system,” the Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari clarified today at the annual press conference.

 

The IAF had signed a contract for five squadrons of the S-400 air defence missile systems of which three units were received in time but two squadrons have not yet been supplied.

The IAF chief announced that the Indian Air Force has now got clearance from the Defence Ministry to develop five units of Project Kusha under which the Indian version of S-400 missile systems would be developed.

The Indian system includes a multi-layered missile system that would be able to hit targets at almost 400 kms and is being developed in partnership with private industry. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
US Sanctions Unlikely For India's Russian Missiles
US Sanctions Unlikely For India's Russian Missiles
S-400 missiles very important for India: Lavrov
S-400 missiles very important for India: Lavrov
US will balance geostrategy in India's S-400 deal
US will balance geostrategy in India's S-400 deal
WOW! 10 Captains In One Room
WOW! 10 Captains In One Room
10 dead, 22 soldiers among 82 missing in Sikkim flood
10 dead, 22 soldiers among 82 missing in Sikkim flood
Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash floods in Sikkim?
Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash floods in Sikkim?
J-K agenda, Rs 115cr funds: What cops say on NewsClick
J-K agenda, Rs 115cr funds: What cops say on NewsClick
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India deploys S-400s to counter China, Pak threat

India deploys S-400s to counter China, Pak threat

Russia starts delivery of S-400 to India

Russia starts delivery of S-400 to India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances