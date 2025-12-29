Ukraine peace: Zelenskyy seeks 50-year security guarantees from Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday stated that US President Donald Trump had informed him about a 20-point peace proposal for Ukraine that Trump had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 28, 2025. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Zelenskyy made the remarks after meeting Trump at the US President's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, December 28, where the two leaders discussed possible ways to bring the war to an end. The conflict began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is nearing the completion of four years.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy said he pressed for long-term security guarantees extending over the next 50 years and clarified that any engagement with Russia would only be possible if President Trump and European leaders reached consensus on formalised documents.

Trump, meanwhile, said on Sunday that he had a "terrific" meeting and an "excellent" phone call with Putin that lasted more than two hours. The war is set to complete four years on February 24.

Zelenskyy had been invited by Trump to his private club as part of the US President's efforts to explore a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending the fighting.

Outlining Kyiv's position on the proposed peace framework, Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants National Security Advisors from Ukraine, the United States and Europe to meet in the coming days. He added that Ukraine hopes security guarantees would be delivered at the moment the peace plan is formally signed.

He further said the peace plan should be signed by Ukraine, the United States, Russia and Europe, noting that a technical group may be required to carry out its implementation. Zelenskyy said Ukraine remains open to all formats of communication with Russia and proposed that the peace plan be put to a referendum in Ukraine.

To facilitate such a referendum, Zelenskyy said a ceasefire of at least 60 days would be necessary, adding that details of ceasefire monitoring would be outlined within the security guarantees. He also said discussions would take place on establishing a free economic zone in the Donbas region.

Addressing a late afternoon news conference after meeting Zelenskyy, Trump said, "President Putin was very generous in his way toward Ukraine succeeding, including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices," and repeatedly referred to Zelenskyy as "brave".

When asked about the possibility of travelling to Ukraine, Trump said, "I have no problem doing it, don't anticipate it, would like to get a deal done and NOT have to go," RT News reported.

Emphasising that Putin wants the conflict to end, Trump said, "I saw a very interesting President Putin today, he wants to see it happen, He told me very strongly. I believe him."