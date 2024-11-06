News
Home  » News » 'Russia linked' bomb threats disrupt polling in battleground states

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 06, 2024 09:19 IST
Multiple polling stations and municipal buildings received hoax bomb threats across the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, disrupting the polling in these states.

IMAGE: People make a line to vote during the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day, at Flipper Temple AME Church, in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 5, 2024. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

Although there were brief evacuations, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said the threats posed no danger to the public or the election.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and state officials are investigating each threat.

 

USA Today quoted Josh Maxwell, Chair of the Chester County Board of Elections, as saying that a building in West Chester where polling services are located was evacuated promptly after a bomb threat was received, with the voters being redirected to other polling locations.

'There was a bomb threat to the Government Services Center in West Chester, PA,' Maxwell, posted on X.

'Voter Services is located there, and in-person ballots are delivered after 8 pm. Mail-in ballots are canvassed and tabulated at a different location,' he added.

USA today reported that Arizona and Georgia also received hoax bomb threats, saying that officials suspect a Russian link to the threats.

In Fulton County, Georgia, Police chief Wade Yates was quoted as saying that around 32 polling locations were temporarily closed due to the bomb threats, however the police were fully prepared for such threats on Election day.

A West Chester Resident recounted that he was stopped by the authorities due to the bomb threat and was told to wait for additional times where voting would resume.

Matt Smitreski (33) told CNN he arrived to vote late in the day to avoid lines but was temporarily turned away.

Smitreski said, "There were a lot of groups of people standing outside. I didn't think anything of it, so I just walked to the front of the building."

"The security told me I was unable to enter due to a bomb threat and to stay posted for additional times to come back and vote."

As the early polling results of the US presidential election come in, CNN has reported an early lead for Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

CNN's early projections have shown Trump 172 electoral college votes and Harris trailing at 81 votes, as of 10 pm (local time).

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
