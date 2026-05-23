Rupamoni Gorh Becomes First Assamese Woman To Scale Mount Everest

Rupamoni Gorh has made history as the first woman from Assam to successfully climb Mount Everest, showcasing her incredible determination and inspiring a nation.

Photograph: Monika Deupala/Reuters

Key Points Rupamoni Gorh is the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest.

She achieved this feat as part of an all-women expedition team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Assam's Chief Minister congratulated Gorh, calling her achievement a moment of immense pride.

Gorh, born into a farmer's family, joined the ITBP in 2020 and pursued her passion for mountaineering.

Rupamoni Gorh has become the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest, achieving the feat as part of an all-women expedition team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Gorh, a resident of Lilabari in Lakhimpur district, reached the summit of the world's highest peak on Thursday.

Rupamoni Gorh's Inspiring Journey to Everest

Sarma said the state was proud of her historic accomplishment.

"Assam's daughter has reached the top of the world. Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the ITBP all-women expedition team," he said in a social media post.

"Her historic feat is a moment of immense pride for Assam and an inspiration for our youth to dream big and conquer new heights," he added.

From Humble Beginnings to Mountain Top

Born into a farmer's family, Gorh grew up in Lilabari with modest means. Her father, Joysing Gorh, is engaged in agriculture, while her mother, Kamalawati, works as an Anganwadi assistant.

A graduate in Arts, she joined the ITBP in 2020 and continued to pursue her childhood passion for adventure and mountaineering, her family said.