HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rupamoni Gorh Becomes First Assamese Woman To Scale Mount Everest

Rupamoni Gorh Becomes First Assamese Woman To Scale Mount Everest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 18:29 IST

x

Rupamoni Gorh has made history as the first woman from Assam to successfully climb Mount Everest, showcasing her incredible determination and inspiring a nation.

Photograph: Monika Deupala/Reuters

Photograph: Monika Deupala/Reuters

Key Points

  • Rupamoni Gorh is the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest.
  • She achieved this feat as part of an all-women expedition team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
  • Assam's Chief Minister congratulated Gorh, calling her achievement a moment of immense pride.
  • Gorh, born into a farmer's family, joined the ITBP in 2020 and pursued her passion for mountaineering.

Rupamoni Gorh has become the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest, achieving the feat as part of an all-women expedition team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Gorh, a resident of Lilabari in Lakhimpur district, reached the summit of the world's highest peak on Thursday.

 

Rupamoni Gorh's Inspiring Journey to Everest

Sarma said the state was proud of her historic accomplishment.

"Assam's daughter has reached the top of the world. Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the ITBP all-women expedition team," he said in a social media post.

"Her historic feat is a moment of immense pride for Assam and an inspiration for our youth to dream big and conquer new heights," he added.

From Humble Beginnings to Mountain Top

Born into a farmer's family, Gorh grew up in Lilabari with modest means. Her father, Joysing Gorh, is engaged in agriculture, while her mother, Kamalawati, works as an Anganwadi assistant.

A graduate in Arts, she joined the ITBP in 2020 and continued to pursue her childhood passion for adventure and mountaineering, her family said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

What's ITBP Doing At 23,786 Feet?
What's ITBP Doing At 23,786 Feet?
Chhonzin Angmo Creates History On Everest
Chhonzin Angmo Creates History On Everest
Mountaineers Baljeet Kaur, Arjun Vajpai rescued from Mt Annapurna in Nepal
Mountaineers Baljeet Kaur, Arjun Vajpai rescued from Mt Annapurna in Nepal
Nepali woman scales Mount Everest with anti-trafficking message
Nepali woman scales Mount Everest with anti-trafficking message
9 climbers scale Everest after Nepal disasters
9 climbers scale Everest after Nepal disasters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents3:54

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi3:16

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi Speaks Out0:45

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO