News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Running bulldozer over laws: SC on 'bulldozer justice'

Running bulldozer over laws: SC on 'bulldozer justice'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 12, 2024 20:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alleged involvement in a crime is no ground to demolish properties, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and ordered a civic body in Gujarat to maintain status quo and not threaten to bulldoze the house of an accused in a criminal case.

IMAGE: A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi on April 20, 2022. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Observing that such demolition threats are inconceivable in a country where the law is supreme, the court said it cannot be oblivious to such actions that may be seen as "running a bulldozer over the laws of the land".

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and S V N Bhatti said, "In a country where actions of the State are governed by the rule of law, the transgression by a family member cannot invite action against other members of the family or their legally-constructed residence. Alleged involvement in crime is no ground for the demolition of a property."

"Moreover, the alleged crime has to be proved through due legal process in a court of law. The court cannot be oblivious to such demolition threats inconceivable in a nation where law is supreme. Otherwise, such actions may be seen as running a bulldozer over the laws of the land," it added.

 

The bench issued a notice to the Gujarat government and the civic body of Kathlal in Kheda district of the state on a plea of one Javedali M Saiyed seeking protection from the proposed demolition.

The court sought the response of the state and the civic body within four weeks.

"In the meantime, status quo in respect of the petitioner's property is to be maintained by all concerned," it ordered.

The petitioner's counsel said three generations of his client's family have been residing in the house for the last two decades.

He said an FIR was registered against one of the family members on September 1 and claimed that the municipal authorities have threatened to bulldoze the petitioner's family house.

The bench noted that the petitioner has referred to a complaint alleging house trespass addressed to the police authorities on September 6, in which the situation was described and it was said that law should take its own course against the person accused of crime.

The order of the bench further took note of the petitioner's contention that the civic body has no reason to either threaten or take any steps, such as using bulldozers, to demolish his legally-constructed and legally-occupied house.

The top court agreed to examine the case and listed it after a month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The demolition is most unfair and unjust'
'The demolition is most unfair and unjust'
Why 'Bulldozer Politics' Won't Work
Why 'Bulldozer Politics' Won't Work
Switch off bulldozers of hate: Oppn on demolition drive
Switch off bulldozers of hate: Oppn on demolition drive
Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha
Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha
Bipasha-Karan 'Let Love Flow'
Bipasha-Karan 'Let Love Flow'
WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses
WhatsApp's Plan For Small Businesses
Bangladeshi Hindus: Why Appeal To Biden?
Bangladeshi Hindus: Why Appeal To Biden?

More like this

SC questions states over 'bulldozer justice'

SC questions states over 'bulldozer justice'

Bulldozer Raj: 'Only recourse is the courts'

Bulldozer Raj: 'Only recourse is the courts'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances