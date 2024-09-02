No demolition even if...: SC on bulldozer justice

How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused, the Supreme Court observed on Monday.

IMAGE: Prayagraj Development Authority deployed bulldozers to demolish properties of Mohammed Ghulam, close aide of Atiq Ahmed, who is missing since the Umesh Pal murder, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court also said that it proposes to lay down guidelines on the issue.

"Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said on pleas against demolition action.

However, the apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions.

"We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised are taken care of," the bench said.

It posted the matter for hearing on September 17.