News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No demolition even if...: SC on bulldozer justice

No demolition even if...: SC on bulldozer justice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 02, 2024 14:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused, the Supreme Court observed on Monday.

IMAGE: Prayagraj Development Authority deployed bulldozers to demolish properties of Mohammed Ghulam, close aide of Atiq Ahmed, who is missing since the Umesh Pal murder, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court also said that it proposes to lay down guidelines on the issue.

"Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said on pleas against demolition action.

 

However, the apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions.

"We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised are taken care of," the bench said.

It posted the matter for hearing on September 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why 'Bulldozer Politics' Won't Work
Why 'Bulldozer Politics' Won't Work
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
'We are becoming a macro image of Pakistan'
'They are targeting us because we respect the law'
'They are targeting us because we respect the law'
Bangladesh on course for historic series win vs Pak
Bangladesh on course for historic series win vs Pak
Bajaj looks to pip TVS to second spot in e2W mkt
Bajaj looks to pip TVS to second spot in e2W mkt
'I have arthritis': Saina Nehwal hints at retirement
'I have arthritis': Saina Nehwal hints at retirement
Militants use RPGs, drones for first time in Manipur attack
Militants use RPGs, drones for first time in Manipur attack

More like this

'The demolition is most unfair and unjust'

'The demolition is most unfair and unjust'

'Nobody in India will be saved'

'Nobody in India will be saved'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances