Runaway siblings set up tea stall at Maha Kumbh

Runaway siblings set up tea stall at Maha Kumbh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 14, 2025 18:38 IST

A video of Maha Kumbh showing people earning handsome profits, a Rs 10,000 loan from a kind friend, and the grandeur of the largest human gathering on Earth have lured four siblings from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj.

IMAGE: An aerial view of devotees at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

While this could be anybody's story, what sets the four siblings apart is that they left home without informing their parents, bought a pushcart, and set up a tea and snacks stall near Kali Road in Prayagraj, quietly slipping into the sea of humanity that has descended on this holy city for the Maha Kumbh.

Requesting anonymity, the 22-year-old elder sister told PTI, "Our father is a policeman, while our mother is a homemaker. My father bears all the expenses for our education and running the household. It is painful to see him struggle so much."

 

"One day, we came across a video of the Kumbh showing people earning good profits. My younger sister then suggested that we should also set up a stall at the Kumbh. Our father was against the idea. So we ran away from home when he was out for duty, bought a pushcart, and set up a stall near Kali Road."

The runaway brigade comprises her 20-year-old younger sister, and two brothers aged 15 and 17.

"My sister borrowed Rs 10,000 from a friend, and I pawned my earrings for Rs 5,000. With this amount, we started this stall," she said.

Asked about logistics, the younger sister said, "We have rented a room nearby, but we're so busy with work that we stay here even at night."

Talking about their educational background, the elder sister said she is training to become a teacher, the younger sister is pursuing postgraduate studies, while the two brothers are in school.

"We dream of expanding this business -- first open a restaurant and then a small hotel. This stall is our first step towards that goal," she said.

Asked if the fair administration caused them any trouble, she said, "No, the administration has been very helpful. They only ask us to maintain cleanliness, and we ensure that our stall is clean.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
