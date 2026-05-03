RTI can't be used to get spouse's income details: HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Right to Information (RTI) Act cannot be used to access a spouse's income details, protecting personal financial information from disclosure.

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Key Points Delhi High Court rules RTI Act cannot be used to obtain a spouse's income details.

Personal information is exempt from disclosure under the RTI Act unless related to public interest.

The court stated that income tax returns are considered personal information and protected from disclosure.

Alternative legal remedies are available for maintenance claims, making RTI disclosure unnecessary.

An individual cannot obtain details of their spouse's income from authorities by filing an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Delhi High Court has ruled after a wife claimed the information was necessary for the proper adjudication of her maintenance claim.

RTI and Personal Information Disclosure

Personal information, unless related to public interest, is exempted from disclosure under Section 8 (1)(j) of the Act, and as per the Supreme Court, an individual's income tax returns fall within that category, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said.

The court was dealing with her husband's petition challenging an order of the Central Information Commissioner (CIC) directing the income tax authorities to reveal his details of his next taxable income for financial years 2007-2008 on an RTI application by his estranged wife.

Setting Aside the CIC Order

Setting aside the CIC order passed in 2021 for being "unsustainable in law," the high court in the judgement passed on April 28 said the information sought by the wife was undoubtedly the petitioner's 'personal information,' which cannot be directed to be disclosed because it did not fall under the exception of "larger public interest."

Purpose of the RTI Act

The court said the RTI Act was enacted to promote transparency in the working of public authorities and the intent of the legislature could not have been to allow disclosure of individuals' personal information that has no bearing on the public at large.

The wife argued that the disclosure of the petitioner's income details under the RTI Act was necessary for the proper adjudication of her maintenance claim.

Alternative Legal Remedies

The court, however, said such a contention cannot be accepted as there were other legal remedies available to her.

It said the law requires both the parties in a maintenance claim to file affidavits of their income, assets, and liabilities, in order to enable proper adjudication.