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Court Orders Fresh Review of Husband's Income Details in Domestic Violence Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 21:16 IST

The Allahabad High Court intervened in a domestic violence case, ordering a magistrate court to reconsider a wife's plea for her husband's income details, underscoring the importance of financial transparency in such legal proceedings.

Key Points

  • Allahabad High Court quashes magistrate court's order rejecting wife's plea for husband's income details in a domestic violence case.
  • The court emphasises the importance of income disclosure in domestic violence and maintenance cases.
  • The magistrate is ordered to reconsider the wife's plea within six weeks, potentially compelling the husband to disclose income and property details.
  • The High Court cited the Supreme Court's Rajnesh vs Neha case, affirming the husband's obligation to provide income and asset documents.
  • The husband, an architect, had misrepresented himself as a labourer in the magistrate's court, highlighting the need for accurate income disclosure.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday quashed an order of a magistrate court which rejected a woman's plea seeking production of income proof and property details of her husband in connection with a domestic violence case.

The court ordered the magistrate to reconsider the wife's plea afresh within six weeks.

 

The court said disclosure of income is important in cases related to maintenance and domestic violence, and the magistrate can force the husband to give details of his income and property by issuing an order in this regard.

A bench of Justice Brij Raj Singh passed the order on a petition filed under Section 528 of the BNSS on behalf of the wife and the couple's minor son.

An application was filed by the woman before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, First, Lucknow, under the Domestic Violence Act, accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, assault, and financial torture.

The plaintiff demanded that, under section 91 of the BNSS, the husband be ordered to submit his income tax returns and other financial documents.

In an order dated January 19, the magistrate rejected her plea, following which she approached the high court.

High Court Intervention and Income Disclosure

During the hearing, the high court bench summoned the husband's income tax returns from the Income Tax Department for the past two years.

According to the records, the husband, an architect, has an annual income between Rs 4.85 lakh and Rs 5.07 lakh.

He, however, had described himself as a labourer in the magistrate's court.

The high court cited the Supreme Court's 2021 verdict in the Rajnesh vs Neha case to say that the husband can be required to provide documents to disclose his income and assets.

The bench also ordered the husband to provide his wife with a copy of his income tax return.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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