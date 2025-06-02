HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RSS sympathisers 'infiltrated' professional institutes: Cong

RSS sympathisers 'infiltrated' professional institutes: Cong

Source: PTI
June 02, 2025 16:09 IST

The Congress on Monday alleged there is a systematic infiltration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh into professional institutes which are being destroyed, while citing "irregularities" in the Indian Council of Historical Research which are being probed by the Central Vigilance Commission.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers participate in a meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Since May 2014, there has been a systematic infiltration of the RSS into professional institutions. One such example is the Indian Council of Historical Research."

"Now these activists stand indicted by no less a body than the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for financial misdeeds. It is a Rs 14 crore scam, which for the ICHR is a big amount," he alleged.

 

Citing media reports, Ramesh alleged that at the heart of the "scam" is a RSS outfit called the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana (ABISY).

"The ICHR is not alone. Many prestigious institutions, including top universities, are being destroyed by RSS sympathisers with extremely dubious academic credentials. We shouldn't be surprised really since this dubiousness starts from the very top," the Congress leader alleged.

Media reports claimed the CVC is probing a Rs 14-crore "scam" in ICHR and has advised the government to act against some members of the ABISY.

There was no immediate comment from either the ICHR or the ABISY.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
