RSS pays tributes to Mulayam, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav, senior advocate Shanti Bhushan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi at its annual general body meeting in Samalkha in Panipat on Sunday.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the annual general body meeting in Samalkha, Panipat. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RSSorg /Twitter

The three-day annual general body meeting of the RSS started in Samalkha on Sunday, with the organisation paying homage to political leaders and noted personalities who died in the last one year.

The list contained more than 100 names, including that of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Bhushan.

The Sangh also paid tributes to late Biju Janata Dal leader and former Odisha minister Nabakishore Das, who was killed by a police officer.

The list also included the names of Sagar Sahu and Budhram Kartam, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Chhattisgarh who were 'martyred in Naxalite violence'.

The list of noted personalities who were paid tributes included the names of the prime minister's mother, Hiraben Modi, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, actor Javed Khan Amrohi and singer Vani Jairam.

Sangh functionaries also paid homage to industrialists Jamshed J Irani and Vikram Kirloskar.

At the first session of the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities, including politicians, industrialists and artistes, who passed away in the last one year.

The list also included the names of functionaries of the Sangh and its allied organisations.