RSS doesn't practice Hindutva politics, rather...: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserts the organization focuses on individual development to strengthen society and the nation, distinguishing it from Hindutva politics.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photograph: Vishwa Samvad Kendra/ANI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the Sangh does not practice Hindutva politics, rather it believes in building a strong society and nation through individual development.

"The Sangh's objective is individual development because only strong individuals can build a strong society and nation," Bhagwat said at a programme to mark the Sangh's 100 years on Sunday, emphasising that the reality of the RSS cannot be understood from the outside.

Some people mistake the Sangh for a paramilitary organisation, others for a service sector body, but the RSS is a social force working beyond these boundaries, he said, speaking on the theme 'Sangh Yatra - New Horizons, New Dimensions'.

"The world now hopes to see India in a leadership role once again," Bhagwat said, as he called upon the gathering to empower society and the nation by joining the Sangh's activities.

RSS on Hindu Identity and Power

Stating that only those who work to unite are Hindus, he said, "Devotion to the motherland is essential. The world understands power more than truth; therefore, acquiring power is essential, but its use should be restrained.

Women's Role in Governance

On the role of women, Bhagwat said they are completely independent and their participation in governance should be 50 per cent, and not limited to 33 per cent.

Environmental Conservation in Uttarakhand

He also emphasised the need for a coordinated policy and local participation to conserve Uttarakhand's rivers and the environment.