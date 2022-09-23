News
Rediff.com  » News » RSS chief should join Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong on his meeting with Imams

RSS chief should join Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong on his meeting with Imams

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 23, 2022 10:00 IST
Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Thursday claimed that the meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat with the All India Imam Organisation president is the impact of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, and asked the RSS chief to join Rahul Gandhi in uniting the country.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photograph: ANI Photo

The RSS chief, who is engaged in a campaign to increase contact with Muslims, on Thursday visited Masjid and madrassa in Delhi and met Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who called the RSS chief 'the Father of the Nation'.

His visit to the Masjid earlier and to the madrassa has grabbed eyeballs, as it is for the first time that he has been to a madrassa.

 

Speaking to media persons, Vallabh said that the results of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra are evident from the fact that for the first time Bhagwat has visited a madrassa.

"Only 15 days have passed since the Bharat Jodo Yatra has begun and the results are out. A BJP spokesperson has said Godse Murdabad on television. Mohan Bhagwat went to the house of a person of another religion. This is the effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Vallabh.

He further said that by the time the Bharat Jodo Yatra is completed, the hate and the divisions created by the ruling dispensation will disappear from the country.

"We would like to urge Mohan Bhagwat that if this 15-day yatra has had such an impact on you, so you should participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for an hour and walk with Rahul Gandhi with a tricolour in hand," he added.

Reacting to it, Congress leader Pawan Khera also in a tweet said, 'It has only been 15 days since the Bharat Jodo Yatra has started and BJP spokesperson started saying 'Godse Murdabad', ministers have become concerned over the hatred spread through the media and Bhagwat has reached out to imams. Let's see what happens next.'

Earlier, after visiting a Masjid at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat went to the Azad Market Madrasa Tajweedul Quran in Old Delhi, interacted with the children and also had a piece of advice for them.

Madrassa director Mahmudul Hasan, while talking to ANI said, "The chief stayed inside the Madrasa for about an hour and met the teacher and the children."

The RSS chief, who is engaged in a campaign to increase contact with Muslims, also met with Dr Imam Umair Ahmed Ilyasi, head of All India Imam Sangathan, on August 1 last month.

