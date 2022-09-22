News
RSS chief meets Imams, discusses hijab row, Gyanvapi case

RSS chief meets Imams, discusses hijab row, Gyanvapi case

By Aashique Hussain
September 22, 2022 13:20 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, met with many Muslim intellectuals including Chief Imam Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per sources close to RSS, issues like the hijab controversy, Gyanvapi and maintenance of peace and harmony among religions were discussed in the meeting.

Other than Bhagwat, senior RSS members including Dr Krishna Gopal, Indresh Kumar, Ramlal and Karish Kumar also participated in today's meeting.

 

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS told ANI that the meeting was a part of the 'Samvad' process.

"RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It's the part of a continuous general 'Samvad' process," Ambekar said.

The controversy over hijab erupted from Karnataka college and is currently being heard in Supreme Court.

It also came up in the findings of intelligence agencies that PFI was behind triggering the controversy.

After the controversy erupted regarding Gyanvapi also, the RSS Chief met with Muslim intellectuals and academicians.

Earlier on Tuesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met with many Muslim intellectuals and discussed recent controversies and ways to strengthen religious inclusivity in the country.

As per the sources close to RSS, the meeting was held for propagating the ideas of Sangh and for promoting the theme of religious inclusivity.

Recent incidents like the Gyanvapi controversy, the Hijab controversy, and population control were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by many intellectuals like former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Qureshi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Najeeb Jung, former Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and businessman Saeed Shervani.

Earlier, during the time of Ram Mandir's judgment as well, RSS had got active.

The senior RSS members met with Muslim intellectuals and propagated the message that whatever order comes out, everybody will be accepting it peacefully.

Similarly, Bhagwat's meeting with Arshad Madani back in 2019 also grabbed eyeballs.

RSS has always specified that nationalism should be in everyone's heart irrespective of one's religious leaning.

Aashique Hussain
Source: ANI
 
