RS adjourned amid din over Opposition's no-trust notice

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday afternoon without transacting any business amid uproar by treasury and opposition benches over the no-trust notice against the House Chairman and the George Soros issue.

Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Soon after the RS reassembled at 12 noon following the day's first adjournment, Leader of the House J P Nadda accused the Congress of standing with billionaire investor George Soros in seeking to destabilise the country, and demanded a discussion.

He also condemned the Congress for the opposition's no-confidence notice against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He said it was an attempt by the opposition party to divert attention from the issue of 'ties between the top Congress leadership and Soros'.

The members of the treasury benches were on their feet soon after the House met and Deputy Chairman allowed the leader of the house to speak.

"I want to bring to your notice that for the last two days our people are raising the issue of what relationship does the Congress top leadership have with George Soros. What is the relationship between Soros and Sonia Gandhi?" Nadda asked.

He said this concerns the country's sovereignly, and internal and external security.

Nadda alleged that the principal opposition party and the relationship between George Soros should be discussed.

"Our people are agitated and want a discussion on this," he said.

Raising the issue of no-confidence notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Nadda said they are trying to divert attention from the real issue by making accusations against the Chair.

"This is a design to deviate the attention of the nation from the issue of the sovereignty of the country and the threat to internal and external security and the Congress has contributed to it. They are becoming a tool in their (foreign forces') hands in supporting them and there should be a discussion on this.

"I also want to point out that the manner in which Congress is making allegations against the Chair is condemnable. It should be condemned by one and all," the leader of the House said.

"They have never respected the Chair, be it inside or outside the House -- the way they have made comments against the Chair's decision and those sitting on constitutional posts," he claimed.

Amid the continued uproar by opposition benches, Nadda said the entire country is agitated and will never forgive them.

The Rajya Sabha has witnessed repeated adjournments for the past three days over the George Soros issue.