Home  » News » Amid logjam in Parliament, Oppn MPs offer roses to BJP members

Amid logjam in Parliament, Oppn MPs offer roses to BJP members

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 11, 2024 12:46 IST
Several opposition MPs on Wednesday greeted their Bharatiya Janata Party counterparts in Parliament premises with the tricolour in one hand and a red rose in the other, as they urged the ruling party to ensure that the House functions and all issues, including the Adani matter, is discussed.

This is the latest in a series of unusual daily demonstrations led by the Congress over the Adani issue.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Left parties, among others, stood in front of the Makar Dwar steps with most of them carrying a small tricolour card and a red rose.

 

The MPs said they want to present this to their BJP counterparts and urge them to ensure that the House functions and all issues ,including the Adani matter, is discussed.

Many MPs also carried placards with slogans 'Don't let the country be sold'.

This comes a day after MPs carried dark blue 'jholas' with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani printed on one side and 'Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai' written on the obverse.

They had on Tuesday raised slogans against the alleged collusion between Modi and Adani and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

On Monday, leaders of some Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties had protested in the Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock 'interview' over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Modi and Adani.

The opposition protests on the Adani issue have been taking place in the Parliament complex since the start of the Winter session.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court.

The Congress has said Adani's indictment 'vindicates' its demand for a JPC probe into the various 'scams' involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate.

The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as 'baseless'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
