Rs 3 cr raised for Babri-style mosque in Bengal

Rs 3 cr raised for Babri-style mosque in Bengal

Source: PTI
December 09, 2025 13:07 IST

Donations for the proposed Babri Masjid-style mosque announced by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir in West Bengal's Murshidabad have reached nearly Rs 3 crore, the leader's aides claimed on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A poster of the Babri Masjid is seen displayed at the site where the mosque’s foundation stone was laid in Murshidabad. Photograph: ANI video grab

Kabir laid the foundation stone of the mosque at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district on Saturday.

According to Kabir, 12 donation boxes were placed at the site. So far, Rs 57 lakh has been counted from the boxes, while Rs 2.47 crore has been received through QR-code payments.

 

One donation box is still kept at the foundation site for fresh contributions.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
