Rs 1.3 cr and counting: Donations pour in for Babri-style mosque

Donation boxes kept for the proposed Babri masjid-style mosque by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir in West Bengal's Murshidabad district are nearly full, with cash-counting machines whirring through the night as donations continue to pour in both physically and online.

IMAGE: A poster of the Babri masjid is seen displayed in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI video grab

At least Rs 37.33 lakh in cash has been counted so far from four donation boxes and one sack, while online contributions through QR codes have touched Rs 93 lakh, taking the total past Rs 1.30 crore with seven more sealed boxes yet to be opened, people close to Kabir said on Monday.

Kabir laid the foundation stone of the mosque at Rejinagar in Murshidabad on Saturday amid unprecedented security, deliberately choosing December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri masjid in Ayodhya, a move that injected fresh political heat into an already polarised poll-bound Bengal.

A former Congress MLA who later joined the Trinamool Congress in 2012, briefly crossed over to the BJP and then returned to the ruling party in 2020, Kabir has built a reputation for political turbulence and theatrics, with his suspension following repeated run-ins with the party leadership.

The event drew tens of thousands of people and was marked by elaborate arrangements, including the serving of shahi biryani to around 40,000 attendees.

That day, 11 large stainless steel donation boxes were placed at the venue, with Kabir appealing for public contributions for the mosque's construction.

Since then, supporters have continued to arrive with cash and even bricks for the structure, locals said.

Cash-counting began at 7 pm on Sunday and continued till midnight, carried out by a team of 30 people using special machines.

The remaining seven boxes are scheduled to be opened from 5 pm on Monday, with the same team overseeing the process. To ensure transparency, the counting was live-streamed, Kabir said.

Kabir's claimed the response had "exceeded all expectations", with donations allegedly also coming in from outside India.

Arrangements are being made to shift the collected money to a secured room with CCTV surveillance, and discussions are underway with banks regarding its safe handling, they added.

Kabir was suspended by the Trinamool Congress days before the foundation ceremony as the party distanced itself from his December 6 announcement.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Murshidabad for a rally against the voter list revision exercise had coincided with the decision, following which Kabir walked out of the venue in protest.

He has since announced that he would launch a new political party on December 22 and field candidates in 135 assembly constituencies in the upcoming West Bengal elections, while reiterating that the Rejinagar mosque would be constructed at any cost.

Even as political temperatures remain high, locals said people are still turning up at the site with construction materials, underlining the emotive pull of a project that has evolved into a major political and religious flashpoint in pre-election Bengal.