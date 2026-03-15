Thane Lok Adalat Awards ₹1 Crore Compensation in Motor Accident Claim

A Thane Lok Adalat has awarded ₹1 crore in compensation to the family of a road accident victim, highlighting the role of Lok Adalats in providing swift justice and financial relief to families affected by tragic accidents.

Key Points Thane Lok Adalat awards ₹1 crore compensation to the family of Anand Rajan Nadar, who died in a 2024 road accident.

The accident occurred when a speeding tempo crashed into Nadar's motorcycle while he was commuting to work.

Nadar's family filed a claim against the tempo owner and insurer at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

The Lok Adalat facilitated an amicable settlement between the family and the tempo insurer.

Lok Adalats provide a fast and inexpensive alternative dispute resolution system for settling disputes.

A Lok Adalat in Thane has settled a motor accident claim, awarding a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of an assistant security manager killed in a road accident in 2024, a court official said on Sunday.

Principal District Judge SB Agrawal handed over the cheque to the claimants on Saturday.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred on September 25, 2024, when the victim, Anand Rajan Nadar, was going on a motorcycle from his residence in Thane city to his workplace at Padgha in the Bhiwandi area of the district.

A speeding tempo coming out of a petrol pump crashed into his motorcycle. Nadar suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead.

Nadar had joined a company as an assistant manager (security) in April 2024. According to the claim petition, he was earning an annual salary of ₹11 lakh.

Claim and Settlement

His wife and parents filed an application at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal against the tempo owner and insurer.

The Lok Adalat helped the litigants settle the claim amicably with the tempo insurer, the counsels of both the parties said.

A Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute resolution system for a fast and inexpensive settlement of disputes, both pending in courts and at a pre-litigation stage, through conciliation and compromise.