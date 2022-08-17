News
Rediff.com  » News » Row in Kerala school after child dressed as Savarkar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 17, 2022 12:21 IST
The participation of a child allegedly dressed as V D Savarkar in an Independence Day programme organised at a government school in this district has sparked a row with various youth outfits raising voice of their protests.

IMAGE: A child dressed as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Activists of the Youth Congress and the Youth League -- the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League -- held protest marches towards the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Keezhooparamba on Tuesday seeking action against those who dressed the child as Savarkar for the programme.

 

Blurred photographs of the programme aired by news channels showed the children dressed as freedom fighters including Savarkar participating in the programme.

A child dressed as one of the freedom fighters to take part in the rally had the name of V D Savarkar written on him.

Controversy erupted when its photo was circulated on social media.

Local media reports said that the photo was taken from the green room.

However, sensing that it would create controversy, the nameboard of Savarkar was removed before the procession.

The school authorities have not reacted to the controversy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
