120 rockets fired from Lebanon as Israel observes Yom Kippur

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon since the Yom Kippur fast started.

IMAGE: A man rides a bike along a highway on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement and the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, in Tel Aviv, on October 11, 2024. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel, according to IDF.

A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.

Israel shut down late on Friday afternoon for Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement and the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

For the first time since 1973, Israel is engaged in an active war on the Holy Day, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel was on high alert, with soldiers continuing combat operations in Lebanon and Gaza and special alert systems were placed to warn the people amid near-constant rocket fire and ongoing tensions with Iran.

Over 120 rockets were fired at Israel in the first hours of the holiday.

The day also marked a period of introspection as Israel reflected on a year of pain and suffering after the October 7 Hamas attack, following which Israel has been engaged in war with the terrorist group.

Considering the security situation, the IDF Home Front Command urged people to ensure that they can access special warning systems to alert them regarding specific dangers like rocket and missile attacks, or to broader warnings in case of a further outbreak of war.

People can activate a broadcast station on radios and televisions that will transmit in silence, except rocket warning sirens, which will be aired out loud, in real-time, according to The Times of Israel report.

The Home Front Command will continue to use warning systems on cell phones and through its app for warning about incoming rockets.

Over 120 rockets were fired at northern Israel in the hour before the fast started, with the majority being intercepted. Several rockets fell in open areas and caused fire. However, there were no reports regarding injuries.

For religious and traditional Jews, the 25-hour period of fasting and praying began at 5.51 pm (local time) in Tel Aviv and will end at 6.48 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Currently, Israeli troops are fighting in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. Furthermore, the IDF said on Friday it was bolstering its West Bank presence with more combat platoons to guard settlements and the security barrier, after a recent situational assessment, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel police were on high alert across the country after the recent terror attacks. Hospitals in Israel were also operating on an emergency footing with teams ready to respond to any events.

Despite the ongoing war, much of the country shut down as per the traditions. All flights in and out of Ben Gurion Airport stopped operations at 2 pm (local time) on Friday.

The airport will reopen Saturday night, with arrivals starting at 10:30 pm, while departures will begin an hour later, according to The Times of Israel report.

During this period, Israel's air space is also shut for flights passing through. Border crossings have been also closed and will reopen late Saturday. Trains stopped operations at 1 pm and will start operating on Sunday morning.

Roads were largely clear of cars by early Friday evening, as is the national tradition. Driving during the Jewish Day of Atonement is considered taboo.