Israel Kills Hezbollah Commander

Israel Kills Hezbollah Commander

By REDIFF NEWS
September 25, 2024 11:24 IST
Top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi was killed in the Israeli strike on Beirut on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: People stand next to a destroyed car at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People inspect the damage at the site, here and below. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lebanese soldiers at the site, here and below. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the civil defence and firefighting unit at the site. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Outside the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jihad Saadeh, director of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, and Director General of Lebanon's ministry of health Fadi Sinan tour new wards at the hospital designated for treating injuries from hostilities. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man stands on the rubble of a damaged building in the southern Lebanese village of Akbiyeh amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. Photograph: Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
