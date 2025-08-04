Lord Shiva's Mace Leaves For Amarnath

Amid tight security, the Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, left Srinagar on Monday, August 4, 2025 for the Amarnath cave shrine. This signifies the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The mace, accompanied by head priest Mahant Deependra Giri, began its journey from the Shri Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar and will proceed to Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni before reaching the cave shrine on Shravan Purnima.

The Chhari Puja was performed before leaving for the Amarnath shrine.

IMAGE: Mahant Deepindra Giri and sadhus carry the Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, in Srinagar, as they leave for the Amarnath shrine to culminate the the annual Amarnath Yatra, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a vigil, here and below.

IMAGE: The Chhari Pujan, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff