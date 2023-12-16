News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha bureaucrat's son booked for attempt to run car over girlfriend

Maha bureaucrat's son booked for attempt to run car over girlfriend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 16, 2023 12:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car near a hotel in Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on December 11 and the police registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Kasarvadavali police station.

"The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," a police official said.

 

The victim later put out several social media posts to give information about the incident, the police said.

She is undergoing treatment at a hospital at present, they said, adding that Gaikwad is the son of a senior bureaucrat.

Talking to media, a senior police official denied the allegations levelled by the victim in her social media post that the police did not register the case as per her statement.

"Probe into the incident is underway and no arrest has been made so far," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Journalist behind MP's sand mafia sting mowed down by truck
Journalist behind MP's sand mafia sting mowed down by truck
What's new? Bihar minister on sand mafia killing cop
What's new? Bihar minister on sand mafia killing cop
MP: Official mowed down by illegal sand vehicle
MP: Official mowed down by illegal sand vehicle
7 Underrated Performances of 2023
7 Underrated Performances of 2023
Taapsee Holidays In The Maldives
Taapsee Holidays In The Maldives
Historic! India women rout England by 347 runs
Historic! India women rout England by 347 runs
Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?
Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kannada actor held for mowing down woman

Kannada actor held for mowing down woman

Cop mowed down by tractor illegally transporting sand

Cop mowed down by tractor illegally transporting sand

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances