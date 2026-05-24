Why Riyas Defends Vijayan's Role As Opposition Leader

CPI(M) leader P A Mohamed Riyas staunchly defends Pinarayi Vijayan against age-related criticism, asserting his continued importance as a voice for the neglected and dismissing attacks as elitist.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points P A Mohamed Riyas defends Pinarayi Vijayan against age-related criticism.

Riyas asserts Vijayan remains a vital voice for the neglected.

Riyas dismisses criticism of Vijayan's role as Opposition Leader, citing precedents.

Riyas attributes attacks on Vijayan to 'feudal elitism' and 'corporate media'.

CPI(M) leader P A Mohamed Riyas on Sunday strongly defended former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against criticism over his age and his continuation as Leader of Opposition, saying the veteran would continue to remain "the voice of the neglected".

Riyas Slams Critics of Vijayan

In a Facebook post extending birthday wishes to Vijayan, who turned 81 on Sunday, Riyas alleged that "feudal elitism" and "corporate media" were continuously attacking the leader because they could not accept the rise of "korante makan" (son of Koran).

Vijayan's father Koran was a labourer.

"Those criticising him saying he is old... this man will continue to be the voice of the neglected, and we too will continue to fight alongside him," Riyas wrote.

Justifying Vijayan's Role

The former minister, who is also Vijayan's son-in-law, said the attacks against the veteran leader stemmed from his uncompromising political stand and lifelong commitment to the party and the movement.

He also rejected criticism over Vijayan assuming the post of Opposition Leader after serving as Chief Minister, saying it was not unprecedented in Kerala politics.

Riyas pointed out that senior Left leaders including former chief ministers EMS Namboodiripad, E K Nayanar and V S Achuthanandan had earlier served in similar capacities after holding top offices.

He also cited Congress leaders K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Oommen Chandy as examples from the UDF camp.

"Who should hold what responsibility is decided by the party," he said in the post.

His social media post came amid media discussions and criticism following the massive defeat suffered by the LDF in the recent Kerala Assembly elections, and questions raised over Vijayan continuing in the post of Opposition Leader citing his advanced age.

Meanwhile, people from various walks of life wished Vijayan on his birthday, according to a statement issued by his office.

Among those who conveyed greetings were Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, writer T Padmanabhan and actors Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal, the statement added.