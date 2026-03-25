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Why a Tourist Was Attacked by Beach Shack Staff in Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 15:22 IST

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A Bengaluru tourist suffered severe injuries after allegedly being attacked by Goa beach shack employees over a dispute regarding seating, prompting a police investigation into the assault and rioting.

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Key Points

  • A Bengaluru tourist was seriously injured in an alleged attack by approximately 20 Goa beach shack employees.
  • The incident occurred at Calangute beach following a dispute over the tourist sitting on a beach bed.
  • The tourist sustained serious skull injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.
  • Police have registered a case of assault and rioting against 20 individuals and are currently investigating the incident.

A 42-year-old tourist from Bengaluru was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by nearly 20 employees of a Goa beach shack, police said.

Kaushat Pasha was allegedly assaulted by the group at Calangute beach over a petty quarrel.

 

The tourist was admitted to the district government hospital in Mapusa for serious injuries to the skull, police said.

Details of the Beach Shack Altercation

Citing the complaint, police said Pasha got into an argument with shack staffers after sitting on a beach bed at the makeshift dining joint following a swim in the sea.

Police said that while the staff objected to him sitting on the beach bed, the tourist argued, leading to the attack. The shack employees allegedly hit him with weapons.

A case of assault and rioting has been registered against 20 persons, police said, adding that a probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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