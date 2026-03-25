Why a Tourist Was Attacked by Beach Shack Staff in Goa

A Bengaluru tourist suffered severe injuries after allegedly being attacked by Goa beach shack employees over a dispute regarding seating, prompting a police investigation into the assault and rioting.

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Key Points A Bengaluru tourist was seriously injured in an alleged attack by approximately 20 Goa beach shack employees.

The incident occurred at Calangute beach following a dispute over the tourist sitting on a beach bed.

The tourist sustained serious skull injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

Police have registered a case of assault and rioting against 20 individuals and are currently investigating the incident.

A 42-year-old tourist from Bengaluru was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by nearly 20 employees of a Goa beach shack, police said.

Kaushat Pasha was allegedly assaulted by the group at Calangute beach over a petty quarrel.

The tourist was admitted to the district government hospital in Mapusa for serious injuries to the skull, police said.

Details of the Beach Shack Altercation

Citing the complaint, police said Pasha got into an argument with shack staffers after sitting on a beach bed at the makeshift dining joint following a swim in the sea.

Police said that while the staff objected to him sitting on the beach bed, the tourist argued, leading to the attack. The shack employees allegedly hit him with weapons.

A case of assault and rioting has been registered against 20 persons, police said, adding that a probe is underway.