Home  » News » 'Better to focus on...': India to Mamdani on Umar Khalid note

'Better to focus on...': India to Mamdani on Umar Khalid note

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 09, 2026 21:45 IST

India on Friday appeared to disapprove of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani writing a note to jailed activist Umar Khalid, saying public representatives should respect the independence of the judiciary in other democracies.

Mamdani, who is of Indian-origin, handed over a handwritten note to Khalid when the activist's parents met him in the US last month.

In the note, Mamdani conveyed his solidarity with Khalid.

"We expect public representatives to be respectful of the independence of the judiciary in other democracies," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on Mamdani's communication to Khalid.

"Expressing personal prejudices does not behove those in office. Instead of such comments, it would be better to focus on the responsibilities entrusted to them," Jaiswal said.

Khalid has been denied bail since he was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020.

He was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in a case related to clashes in northeast Delhi in February 2020 between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing the law.

The clashes left 53 dead and hundreds injured or displaced.

Police have claimed the violence was part of a conspiracy to defame the Central government.

This week, the Supreme Court denied bail to Khalid.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
