Rediff.com  » News » Gadkari Attends Pawar's Khane Pe Charcha

Gadkari Attends Pawar's Khane Pe Charcha

By Rediff News Bureau
April 06, 2022 10:13 IST
Maharashtra MLAs were in New Delhi for a training programme in legislative procedure and Sharad Pawar -- the senior-most politician from the state -- hosted a dinner for the visitors at his bungalow in the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Please click on the images for glimpses from Pawar's dinner party.

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar speaks at the dinner.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, some of whose properties were attached by the Enforcement Directorate earlier on Tuesday, was a prominent presence at the meal.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nitin Gadkari -- the senior-most Maharashtra minister in the Union Cabinet -- at the dinner with Pawar, Raut and the MLAs.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party MP from Baramati and Pawar's only child, speaks at the dinner.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
