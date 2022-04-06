Gadkari Attends Pawar's Khane Pe Charcha

Maharashtra MLAs were in New Delhi for a training programme in legislative procedure and Sharad Pawar -- the senior-most politician from the state -- hosted a dinner for the visitors at his bungalow in the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Please click on the images for glimpses from Pawar's dinner party.

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar speaks at the dinner.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, some of whose properties were attached by the Enforcement Directorate earlier on Tuesday, was a prominent presence at the meal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitin Gadkari -- the senior-most Maharashtra minister in the Union Cabinet -- at the dinner with Pawar, Raut and the MLAs.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party MP from Baramati and Pawar's only child, speaks at the dinner.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com