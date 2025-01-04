HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rijiju offers 'chadar' at Ajmer dargah sent by Modi

Rijiju offers 'chadar' at Ajmer dargah sent by Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 15:00 IST

x

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a ceremonial 'chadar' sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Dargah on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju visits Ajmer Dargah to offer a 'chadar' sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. Photograph: @RijijuOffice/X

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the visit of the minister, who took a flight to Jaipur and then proceeded to Ajmer by road.

"The prime minister's message is of brotherhood and that the country should stay united... I am going to Ajmer Dargah with this message," Rijiju told reporters at the airport.

 

He was received by the BJP's state minority morcha leaders at the airport.

"On this auspicious occasion of Urs, we want that a good atmosphere should be created in the country. No one should do anything that can affect the harmony of our country," Rijiju said.

Be it a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Buddhist or Jain, everyone is welcome at the dargah, he said.

Lakhs of people visit the dargah and people should not face any problem. The process should be simple, he said.

Asked about a petition in a local court claiming that the dargah has been built over a Shiva temple, Rijiju said, "I have just come to offer 'chadar'."

"I have not come here to show or tell anyone, I am going with the message (of PM) for the country that all the people in our country should stay well," he said.

In November, a court in Ajmer admitted a petition claiming that the dargah was built over a Shiva temple and issued notices to the Ajmer dargah committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, who filed the petition, had called on the PM to not send a 'chadar' this time.

'Urs' is held at the Ajmer Dargah to commemorate the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The prime minister has been annually sending a 'chadar' to the dargah.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

'Thought nothing will happen after Babri case, but...'
'Thought nothing will happen after Babri case, but...'
Court to hear plea saying Shiv temple in Ajmer dargah
Court to hear plea saying Shiv temple in Ajmer dargah
Now Hindu outfit claims Ajmer dargah was a temple
Now Hindu outfit claims Ajmer dargah was a temple
Ajmer dargah row as politicians, others weigh in
Ajmer dargah row as politicians, others weigh in
Ajmer Dargah to hold vegetarian langar for PM's bday
Ajmer Dargah to hold vegetarian langar for PM's bday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 2

Burj Khalifa Turns 15!

webstory image 3

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

VIDEOS

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make rare appearance together at Mumbai airport0:58

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make rare appearance...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport0:42

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD