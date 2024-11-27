Court to hear plea claiming Shiv temple inside Ajmer dargah

A local court in Ajmer on Wednesday directed that notice be issued to three parties in a civil suit which claims that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah of sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, the plaintiff's advocate said.

IMAGE: The dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Advocate Yogesh Siroja told reporters in Ajmer that the suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel.

The suit, claiming that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah, was filed in September seeking directions to start the worship in the temple again.

He said notices have been issued to Ajmer Dargah Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) office in New Delhi seeking their response.

Plaintiff Vishnu Gupta said, "Our demand was that the Ajmer dargah should be declared as Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple and if the dargah has any kind of registration, then it should be cancelled. Its survey should be done through ASI and Hindus should be given the right to worship there."

The next hearing is on December 20.

The development takes place close on the heels of violence that took place in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh killing four people and injuring many including policemen, when a local court ordered survey of a mosque which petitioners said was built after destroying an old temple.