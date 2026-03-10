Delhi Police Appeal for Peace Following Uttam Nagar Incident

Following a fatal clash during Holi celebrations in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police are urging citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation online to prevent further escalation.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police are appealing for peace and harmony after a 26-year-old man was killed during Holi celebrations in Uttam Nagar.

Authorities are warning against spreading rumours and unverified information on social media platforms.

The incident stemmed from a clash between families during Holi celebrations, escalating into violence.

Police have made arrests, including minors, in connection with the incident, which led to property damage.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has carried out a demolition drive targeting illegal constructions linked to the accused.

Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in view of a recent incident in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, where a 26-year-old man was killed during Holi celebrations on March 4.

"Do not trust or forward rumours and unverified information circulating on social media," DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said in a post on X.

"Please follow only official updates. Spreading misinformation or posting inflammatory content is punishable, and strict action will be taken (against the violators)," he added.

Details of the Uttam Nagar Incident

The case dates back to March 4, when a 26-year-old man named Tarun was killed in a clash that broke out between his family and neighbours in the JJ Colony.

According to police, the violence started after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from the neighbour's family during Holi celebrations.

Police have made several arrests, including apprehending two minors, in connection with the incident that triggered tension in the area, where an angry mob damaged vehicles and set some on fire.

MCD Demolition Drive

On Sunday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive and razed "illegal portions" of a house linked to one of the accused.

The civic body officials said the action was part of a drive to "remove encroachments" built on drains.