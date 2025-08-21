Riding pillion with husband, woman pours acid on him

A woman poured acid on her husband while riding pillion on his motorcycle in West Tripura district, police said on Thursday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay

The husband, identified as Shibaji Debbarma, a farmer by profession is now admitted at GBP hospital in Agartala with burn injuries on his face and neck. His condition is stable, they said.

"Shibaji Debbarma, along with his wife Sumitra Debbarma, was travelling towards Chandpur on his bike on Wednesday. Suddenly, Sumitra poured acid on her husband. He stopped the bike and got down due to severe pain," said Himadri Sarkar, Officer in Charge (OC) of Sidhai police station.

"Unaware what had happened, he started screaming for help. His wife again tried to pour more acid on him but could not as the villagers rushed in. The man was immediately shifted to the GBP hospital," he said.

The OC said it appeared the woman was a victim of domestic violence and that might have prompted her to carry out an acid attack on her husband.

"No formal complaint has been received from the victim yet, as he is undergoing treatment. We are closely monitoring the incident. We carried out a search, and it appears the woman is absconding after the acid attack", he said.