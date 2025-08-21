HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Riding pillion with husband, woman pours acid on him

Riding pillion with husband, woman pours acid on him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 16:02 IST

x

A woman poured acid on her husband while riding pillion on his motorcycle in West Tripura district, police said on Thursday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay

The husband, identified as Shibaji Debbarma, a farmer by profession is now admitted at GBP hospital in Agartala with burn injuries on his face and neck. His condition is stable, they said.

"Shibaji Debbarma, along with his wife Sumitra Debbarma, was travelling towards Chandpur on his bike on Wednesday. Suddenly, Sumitra poured acid on her husband. He stopped the bike and got down due to severe pain," said Himadri Sarkar, Officer in Charge (OC) of Sidhai police station.

 

"Unaware what had happened, he started screaming for help. His wife again tried to pour more acid on him but could not as the villagers rushed in. The man was immediately shifted to the GBP hospital," he said.

The OC said it appeared the woman was a victim of domestic violence and that might have prompted her to carry out an acid attack on her husband.

"No formal complaint has been received from the victim yet, as he is undergoing treatment. We are closely monitoring the incident. We carried out a search, and it appears the woman is absconding after the acid attack", he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Blue drum horror in Raj: Wife, lover held for man's murder
Blue drum horror in Raj: Wife, lover held for man's murder
Class 10 student sets teacher on fire over 'love affair'
Class 10 student sets teacher on fire over 'love affair'
Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot
Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot
'Drishyam-style' murder: Wife asks hubby's brother to lay tiles
'Drishyam-style' murder: Wife asks hubby's brother to lay tiles
DON'T MISS: An acid attack survivor's appeal
DON'T MISS: An acid attack survivor's appeal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Recipes Enriched With Wine, Rum And More

webstory image 2

The Cost Of 9 Famous Buildings

webstory image 3

Mushroom & Chicken: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

SRK, Gauri step aside as Aryan takes center stage at Ba ds of Bollywood event1:23

SRK, Gauri step aside as Aryan takes center stage at Ba...

India tests Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range1:37

India tests Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range

Drone Visuals: Heavy Rain Floods Somnath Coastal Highway in Gujarat 5:06

Drone Visuals: Heavy Rain Floods Somnath Coastal Highway...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV