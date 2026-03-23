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Home  » News » Jaipur Autorickshaw Driver Tricks Tourist into Repeating Abusive Words

Jaipur Autorickshaw Driver Tricks Tourist into Repeating Abusive Words

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 19:03 IST

A Jaipur autorickshaw driver has been arrested after a video surfaced showing him tricking a German tourist into unknowingly repeating abusive words, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • An autorickshaw driver in Jaipur was arrested for allegedly making a foreign tourist repeat abusive words without her understanding.
  • The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing the driver encouraging the woman to repeat the abusive words.
  • The tourist, from Germany, was unaware of the meaning of the words and believed it was a normal conversation.
  • Police identified and arrested the accused, Mohammad Sohail, after the video was posted online.
  • The incident occurred approximately 10 days prior while the tourist was visiting Jaipur and touring the walled city.

An autorickshaw driver was arrested here for allegedly making a foreign tourist repeat abusive words without her understanding their meaning and recording the act, police said on Monday.

According to Station House Officer Manju Kumari, the incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media on March 20, showing the driver encouraging the woman to repeat abusive words while laughing.

 

Police said the woman, a tourist from Germany, was unaware of the meaning of the words and believed them to be part of a normal conversation.

Arrest and Investigation

Following verification, police identified the accused as Mohammad Sohail, 31, a resident of the Surajpol area, and arrested him after registering an FIR.

Officials said the incident occurred around 10 days ago when the woman was visiting Jaipur and touring the walled city in an autorickshaw.

The video was recorded by the tourist and later posted on social media after she returned to Germany, following which the police traced the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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