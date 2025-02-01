HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ministers' salaries, perks get higher Budget allocation

Ministers' salaries, perks get higher Budget allocation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 18:30 IST

x

The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 1,024.30 crore for expenses incurred by the Council of Ministers, the Cabinet Secretariat and the Prime Minister's Office, and for hospitality and entertainment of state guests.

IMAGE: MPs in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

The allocated amount is a bit more than the Rs 1,021.83 crore earmarked in 2024-25.

In the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Saturday, a total of Rs 619.04 crore has been allotted for the expenses of council of ministers in the coming fiscal.

It was Rs 540.95 crore in 2024-25.

This allocation is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by Cabinet ministers, ministers of state, and former prime ministers.

 

It also includes a provision for special extra session flight operations for VVIPs.

The National Security Council Secretariat has been allocated Rs 182.75 crore, against Rs 270.08 crore allotted in 2024-25.

The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses and space programme of the National Security Council Secretariat.

A total of Rs 70.12 crore has been allotted to the office of the principal scientific advisor (Rs 65.72 crore in 2024-25) for meeting the administrative expenses of the office and the National Research Foundation.

The Cabinet Secretariat has been allocated Rs 75.68 crore, against Rs 73.98 crore in 2024-25, for meeting the administrative expenses of those of the Cabinet Secretariat and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has been allocated Rs 70.91 crore (Rs 65.30 crore in 2024-25) for meeting administrative expenses.

The Budget also allotted Rs 4 crore for hospitality and entertainment expenses, the same as that allocated in 2024-25.

This provision is for expenditure on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests, official entertainment arranged at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on behalf of the vice-president and the prime minister, reception on national days, and investiture and ceremonies for presentation of credentials, among others.

The Budget also allocated Rs 1.80 crore for expenditure on payments of secretariat assistance to former governors, the same as that allocated in 2024-25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi-led Cabinet clears Union Budget 2025-26
Modi-led Cabinet clears Union Budget 2025-26
Sitharaman turns middle class hero with tax cuts, reforms
Sitharaman turns middle class hero with tax cuts, reforms
Union Budget 2025-26: This is what telecom sector wants
Union Budget 2025-26: This is what telecom sector wants
Union Budget 2025: Key numbers to be watched
Union Budget 2025: Key numbers to be watched
Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25 in LS
Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25 in LS

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of Maha Kumbh area 1:14

CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of Maha Kumbh area

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds3:19

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new income tax structure5:03

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD