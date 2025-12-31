HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Revealed: CM Nitish poorer than ministers, assets put at Rs 1.65 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 31, 2025 21:21 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.65 crore, a rise of around Rs 68,455 from a year ago, according to his latest disclosure.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with state deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (right) and BJP national working president Nitin Nabin (left) during the tribute paying ceremony of former BJP leader Navin Kishore Sinha on his death anniversary, in Patna, December 31, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on Wednesday, Kumar has Rs 20,552 in cash and nearly Rs 57,800 in various banks.

The Nitish Kumar government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

 

As per the disclosures, several ministers are richer than the CM.

According to the disclosures uploaded on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Kumar has movable properties worth around Rs 17.66 lakh, while he has immovable assets worth Rs 1.48 crore. The CM has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi.

In 2024, the CM had movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.64 crore.

The CM has 10 cows with 13 calves. As per the disclosure, the CM owns a car worth Rs 11.32 lakh.

According to disclosures, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary has Rs 1.35 lakh in cash, whereas his wife Kumari Mamta has Rs 35,000 in cash.

Choudhary also owns a rifle worth Rs 4 lakh. His immovable assets, including non-agricultural land, are worth Rs 4.91 crore.

Another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha owns immovable assets worth Rs 48.46 lakh, according to the disclosure uploaded on the website.

He also owns a revolver worth Rs 77,181.

Other ministers, who have declared their assets, include Mangal Pandey (Health), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (Parliamentary affairs), Leshi Singh (Food and Consumer protection), Zama Khan (Minority Welfare department), Madan Sahni (Social Welfare), Dilip Jaiswal, and Ashok Choudhary.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
